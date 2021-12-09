Latest on B.C. flood recovery coming from provincial officials

Weeks after B.C. was hit with a series of devastating atmospheric rivers, provincial officials will give an update on how recovery is progressing.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming and other officials will give an update Thursday morning.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 11:30 a.m.

On Wednesday, evacuation orders were lifted for 400 more properties in Abbotsford as the city continues cleaning up from last month's flooding.

Mayor Henry Braun announced rapid damage assessments were completed for dozens more houses, barns and garages in the southern Sumas Prairie.

About 200 homes remain under evacuation order, but officials said people living in the Lake Bottom area of Sumas Prairie – the last remaining area with floodwaters – might be able to return home in the coming days.

Some highway restrictions and closures remain in effect in parts of southern B.C. as crews continue repairs. Earlier this week, Highway 11 connecting Abbotsford and Mission reopened and travel restrictions on Highway 7 lifted.

But restrictions to essential travel remain in effect on a number of other routes, including Highway 99 and Highway 3. Fleming said on Monday there are no immediate plans to fully reopen either of those two major highways, describing Highway 3 as "crucial" to the province's supply chain.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel and Michele Brunoro