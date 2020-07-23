VANCOUVER -- The latest update on COVID-19 in B.C. is expected shortly after noon on Thursday.

Health Minister Adrian Dix will be joined by B.C.'s top doctor for an update on cases confirmed over the last 24 hours.

He and provincial health officer Bonnie Henry will also announce whether there were any deaths since Wednesday's update.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 12:30 p.m.

The pair announced 34 cases had been confirmed by test during the period between Tuesday's and Wednesday's updates.

The total number of cases identified in the province since the pandemic began stood at 3,362, as of Wednesday's news conference.

Of those, 285 are considered to be active.

There were no new deaths, leaving the provincial death toll at 189.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.