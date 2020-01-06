VANCOUVER -- A late night shooting in Burnaby sent one person to hospital late Sunday night.

According to Burnaby RCMP, the shooting happened on Willingdon Avenue between Burke and Bond streets around 10:30 p.m.

Multiple evidence markers littered the street after the incident, and a car had also driven into the sidewalk and crashed into a bush. A police dog was seen searching in the area for shell casings and possible suspects.

Cpl. Brett Cunningham with Burnaby RCMP told CTV News on scene that there were three occupants in the vehicle and one person from that vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He did not confirm whether the person sustained injuries from shots fired or the crash.

The driver's side rear window of the vehicle was also shattered.

Thirty minutes after the shooting, emergency crews got called to another possible shooting on Madison Avenue near Dawson Street. Cunningham said the male on scene speaking to officers was related to the original shooting. Mounties did not provide any further details on the second incident.

Willingdon Avenue was closed for several hours as Burnaby RCMP continued their investigation.