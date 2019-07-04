

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Cellphone users incensed by billing costs have just until Friday afternoon to share their frustrations with the province.

A public questionnaire launched in May aims to document how B.C. residents feel when it comes to mobile phones. The questionnaire, which the province hopes will strengthen consumer protection, closes on July 5 at 4 p.m.

The province says the survey will take six to 10 minutes to complete, depending on responses given.

Questions include whether the respondent has a cellphone, how easy it was to understand their contract and if the consumer has ever had any disputes with their cellphone company.

From there, more detailed questions are asked to get a better understanding of any issues. For example, if a respondent says their contract was hard to understand, they can then explain why that was the case.

The survey also includes a section about the retail shopping experience they had when looking for a phone.

Finally, the survey asks cellphone users how well they know their consumer rights and any ideas they have to reduce the cost of cell phone service in the province.

Once the feedback is collected and compiled into a report, it’s unclear what effect it will actually have.

In May, Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said he thought the biggest impact will with transparency including plainer language and the true nature of the costs.

“We’d all like cheaper cellphone bills,” said Farnworth at a media event in Victoria. But that’s not up to the province. The federal government regulates telecommunications – while the province is responsible for consumer protections.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan

CTV News Vancouver is owned by Bell Media, a subsidiary of Bell Canada Enterprises.