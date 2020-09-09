VANCOUVER -- North Vancouver RCMP are hoping to return a large sum of money to its rightful owner after it was found by a Good Samaritan.

Mounties say the "pretty big wad of cash" was found inside an envelope and brought into the detachment over the weekend.

Police aren't releasing how much money was found and want the owner to tell them the amount of money that was in the envelope. They also want the owner to tell them the denominations, currencies and a "reasonable explanation of when, where and how they lost it."

"And no, telling us the bills are rectangular, or that they're in denominations of either $5, $10, $20, $50 or $100 won't cut it," Mounties said in a statement.

Police are also asking people not to contact them to simply guess how much money was inside.

"Last time we did this with valuables that were turned in to us, quite a few people contacted us claiming the valuables 'might' have been theirs when they actually weren't," said Sgt. Peter DeVries.

"Please don’t do that. That would be unkind. It would also be fraud, which is a crime."

If the lost cash is yours, police ask that you call 604-985-1311 and quote file number 2020-24322.