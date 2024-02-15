Large stadium or arena may be coming to Surrey, mayor says

Surrey’s mayor says council is looking to add a 12,000-seat stadium or arena to the city.

Mayor Brenda Locke made the announcement during her State of the City address on Thursday.

“The groundwork has already begun and tomorrow we are launching an economic and feasibility study to get us there,” she said.

Locke also said council’s vision is to build two entertainment districts, one in city centre and the other in Cloverdale.

She said Surrey is poised to reach a population of one million by 2042.

“We are talking about almost doubling our population in less than 20 years,” she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.