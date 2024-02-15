VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Large stadium or arena may be coming to Surrey, mayor says

    Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke speaks at her State of the City address on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke speaks at her State of the City address on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.
    Share

    Surrey’s mayor says council is looking to add a 12,000-seat stadium or arena to the city.

    Mayor Brenda Locke made the announcement during her State of the City address on Thursday.

    “The groundwork has already begun and tomorrow we are launching an economic and feasibility study to get us there,” she said.

    Locke also said council’s vision is to build two entertainment districts, one in city centre and the other in Cloverdale.

    She said Surrey is poised to reach a population of one million by 2042.

    “We are talking about almost doubling our population in less than 20 years,” she said.

    This is a developing story and will be updated.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News