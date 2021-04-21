Advertisement
Large police presence outside Langley Sportsplex; forensics tent near front doors
Published Wednesday, April 21, 2021 10:15AM PDT
Police tape blocks off the Langley Sportsplex in Langley, B.C., on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (Jordan Jiang / CTV News Vancouver)
LANGLEY, B.C. -- Members of the RCMP are on scene at the Langley Sportsplex Wednesday morning.
A forensics tent has been set up at the front doors, where a white tarp has been set up.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.