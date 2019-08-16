A large police situation in White Rock near the Semiahmoo Shopping Centre has shut down some streets.

Police could be seen focusing their attention at a parking lot on the north end of the shopping centre. There appeared to be a body on the ground covered by a tarp. 

Posts to Twitter from TransLink says its 391, 531 and 394 buses in White Rock Centre are detouring as a result of the incident near 152nd Street and 16 Avenue.

It's unclear what exactly took place but this story will be updated as more information becomes available.