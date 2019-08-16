

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





A large police situation in White Rock near the Semiahmoo Shopping Centre has shut down some streets.

Police could be seen focusing their attention at a parking lot on the north end of the shopping centre. There appeared to be a body on the ground covered by a tarp.

Posts to Twitter from TransLink says its 391, 531 and 394 buses in White Rock Centre are detouring as a result of the incident near 152nd Street and 16 Avenue.

#RiderAlert 531 & 394 White Rock Centre detour. Regular route to 152 St & 18 Ave, then continue 152 St, Russell, Best, N Bluff, 152 St, resume regular route due to police incident. ^CK — TransLink BC (@TransLink) August 16, 2019

#RiderAlert 361 Ocean Park detour. Regular route to 152 St & 18 Ave, then 18 Ave, 154 St, 17 Ave, 152 St, resume regular route due to police incident. ^CK — TransLink BC (@TransLink) August 16, 2019

It's unclear what exactly took place but this story will be updated as more information becomes available.