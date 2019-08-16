Large police presence in White Rock closes streets, detours transit
A body was covered by a tarp at the Semiahmoo Shopping Centre Friday morning.
Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver
Published Friday, August 16, 2019 6:14AM PDT
Last Updated Friday, August 16, 2019 6:38AM PDT
A large police situation in White Rock near the Semiahmoo Shopping Centre has shut down some streets.
Police could be seen focusing their attention at a parking lot on the north end of the shopping centre. There appeared to be a body on the ground covered by a tarp.
Posts to Twitter from TransLink says its 391, 531 and 394 buses in White Rock Centre are detouring as a result of the incident near 152nd Street and 16 Avenue.
It's unclear what exactly took place but this story will be updated as more information becomes available.