VANCOUVER -- A large police presence has gathered at a shopping centre in North Delta near the border with Surrey.

Delta police tell CTV News Vancouver they are responding to a "serious incident" at Scottsdale Centre near the intersection of Scott Road and 72 Avenue.

Reports on social media suggest there was a shooting at the Walmart there Saturday afternoon, but police have not confirmed that this is the case. Photos from the scene show several police vehicles and a section of the parking lot behind police tape.

Sujay Nazareth was inside the Walmart when he began hearing from staff and other customers that shots had been fired in the parking lot. He told CTV News he was initially skeptical, thinking there are lots of noises that can sound like gunshots.

Soon, though, he heard an announcement over the loudspeaker at Walmart, saying that the store was being locked down and asking people to remain calm.

Nazareth said customers in the store were initially not allowed to leave, as they watched police gather in the parking lot and put up yellow tape around the scene.

Eventually, people were allowed to leave through the shopping mall, but not through the direct exit to the parking lot, Nazareth said.

He said he lives nearby, but drove to the store Saturday afternoon. He left his car in the parking lot and walked home because it was unclear when people might be allowed to leave the Walmart and go back to their vehicles.

