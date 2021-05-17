COVID-19 update: B.C. records 1,360 cases and 14 deaths over the weekend
Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Large gatherings on popular Vancouver beach are 'unacceptable,' public safety minister says
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Travel agencies see increase in bookings, inquiries as vaccination rates climb in B.C.
Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
Vancouver nurse ended maternity leave early to help overwhelmed hospitals in Toronto
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
COVID-19 vaccines: Drop-in clinics, wristbands being offered in Fraser Health hotspots
'2 shots are necessary': Local physician says B.C. is a long way off from lifting masking, distancing rules
COVID-19 exposures: These B.C. grocery stores, pharmacies recently posted warning notices
Gen Z on deck as B.C. opens vaccine booking to everyone 18 and up
Dramatic drop in COVID-19 exposures on B.C. flights added to list last week