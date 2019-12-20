VANCOUVER -- A large fire broke out at a home renovation store in Chilliwack on Friday afternoon.

The communications manager at the City of Chilliwack confirmed the fire was burning at Windsor Plywood, a home finishing wood supply shop, near Vedder and Wells roads in the Sardis area.

The city said 40 firefighters and eight firetrucks responded to the blaze which broke out around 2:30 p.m. and were expected to be on scene for at least several hours.

There is no word yet on how the fire started.

BC Hydro said at one point 4,135 customers were without power in the area because of the fire. The agency said they had to de-energize some lines at a local substation for safety reasons. That number has since gone down to about 1,100 customers.

Vedder Road was closed as crews continued to battle the blaze, and the rail line behind Windsor Plywood was also closed while crews worked to put out the fire.