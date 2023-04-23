Large fire engulfs barn in Delta Saturday night

Firefighters battled a large blaze at what appears to be a barn in Delta Saturday night.

Flames could be seen from Highway 99 near Ladner Trunk Road.

BC Emergency Health Services says they received a call about a structure fire at 112 Street, north of Highway 99 around 8 p.m.

One ambulance responded, and no patients were taken to hospital, BCEHS tells CTV News in an email.

CTV News has reached out to Delta Fire & Emergency Services for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.