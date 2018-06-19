

CTV Vancouver





Firefighters in Abbotsford, B.C. responded to a large fire at an auto recycling business in the city's south end Tuesday.

According to local police, the blaze broke out at Capt'n Crunch Auto Recycling Tuesday afternoon. The business is located on Vye Road near Riverside Road.

Images from the scene showed a large plume of thick, black smoke rising from the area.

It's unclear if anyone was inside the business or in the surrounding area the time.

Vye Road is closed between McKenzie and Riverside roads. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Police and firefighters are also asking nearby residents to keep their doors and windows closed.