VANCOUVER -- A large fire has broken out at a home renovation store in Chilliwack.

The communications manager at the City of Chilliwack confirms the fire is burning at Windsor Plywood, a home finishing wood supply shop, near Vedder and Wells roads in the Sardis area.

The city says 40 firefighters and eight firetrucks responded to the blaze which broke out around 2:30 p.m. and expect to be on scene for at least several hours.

There is no word yet on how the fire started.

BC Hydro says 4,135 customers are currently without power in the area because of the fire. The agency says they had to de-energize some lines at a local substation for safety reasons.

Vedder Road is closed as crews continue to battle the blaze, and the rail line behind Windsor Plywood will also be closed until the fire is put out.

This is a developing story and will be updated.