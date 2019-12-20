Large fire burning at commercial property in Chilliwack
Published Friday, December 20, 2019 3:41PM PST
A large fire has broken out at a commercial property in Chilliwack. (Twitter / @megtripp)
VANCOUVER -- A large fire has broken out at a commercial property in Chilliwack.
People in the area reported seeing a large plume of black smoke in the air near Vedder and Wells roads in the Sardis area.
Vedder Road is closed as crews respond to the scene.
There is no word yet on how the fire started or if anyone has been injured.
This is a developing story and will be updated.