VANCOUVER -- A large fire in an abandoned home disrupted early morning traffic in Vancouver Tuesday.

Fire crews arrived at the home near Nanaimo and Galt streets, just north of Kingsway, at about 5 a.m. More than two dozen firefighters were called to the scene.

Crews told CTV News Vancouver the fire was contained to a two-storey home that was abandoned because it had previously been damaged in another fire.

The team worked to removed boards covering the windows and remained outside over concerns the interior may be weakened from previous damage.

Fire crews said they didn't know the cause of the fire yet, but the investigation is ongoing. It doesn't appear anyone was in the building at the time.

As a result of the blaze, a section of Nanaimo Street was closed. One bus route – the 25, which goes between UBC and Brentwood – had to detour. That ended by 7:30 a.m.