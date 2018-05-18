Large black bear wandering near North Vancouver school
A black bear is seen in this August 2007 file image. (The Associated Press/Cheryl Senter)
CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, May 18, 2018 10:06AM PDT
Police are keeping an eye out for a large black bear that was spotted wandering near a North Vancouver school Friday morning.
The bear was spotted near Lynnmour Elementary School, located on Forsman Avenue near Lynn Creek.
Police said students are being kept inside for their safety, and officers are patrolling the area.
Anyone who sees the bear is advised to keep their distance and stay in a safe location.