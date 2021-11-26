Laptop Picks for Your Holiday List from Best Buy

VANCOUVER -

It is Black Friday and this year Best Buy is celebrating their 20th holiday season in Canada.

There are many deals that can be found on tech essentials with Black Friday prices on until Nov. 28.

Those looking for gift giving ideas this year can head to the Best Buy Gift Guide, which offers plenty of tech inspiration.

On CTV Morning Live, Roopsy Sharma, district leader at Best Buy Canada, joined CTV Morning Live to share some of the best laptops to gift under the tree this year.

These were the top picks:

ASUS VivoBook K513 15.6” laptop: This laptop caters to a variety of computing needs. It is powered by the latest 11th generation Intel Core i5 CPU with 12GB RAM. It delivers excellent performance, productivity, entertainment, and more.

HP Victus 16.1” gaming laptop: This laptop features high-performance software and is ideal for gaming enthusiasts. It is powered by an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 H Series CPU with 16GB. The display has sharp for an immersive visual experience.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 14” touchscreen two-in-one laptop: Flexibliity comes standard with this device. It can be used as a laptop or a tablet with a 360-degree hinge for versatility. It is powered by the latest Intel Core quad-core processor.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more about holiday deals at Best Buy.