Advertisement
Langley traffic: Log fell off truck into path of drivers on Hwy. 1
Two trucks that went off the road when drivers tried to avoid a log are seen on Highway 1in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Share:
VANCOUVER -- An incident involving a logging truck caused traffic to back up on Highway 1 Tuesday morning.
A large piece of wood fell off the truck and onto the Trans-Canada Highway, causing two truck drivers to lose control of their vehicles as they tried to avoid it.
It happened in the eastbound lanes near Glover Road at about 8:15 a.m.
Police said the first truck hit the log and went off the highway. A second truck driver also lost control, and the load of dirt they were transporting ended up across the roadway.
Fortunately there were only minor injuries as a result of the incident.
Few details have been provided by police, but a truck piled with logs was seen pulled over on the shoulder of the highway.
Pieces of wood could be seen on a damaged section of the overpass, suggesting the load of logs may have struck the concrete.
Anyone with dash-cam video is asked to contact B.C. Highway Patrol.