Langley RCMP arrest suspects who fled into the woods after multiple hit-and-runs in stolen pick-up

Two people were arrested after they stole a pick-up truck, tried to steal a trailer and crashed into three other vehicles before fleeing into the woods in Langley Tuesday morning, according to police.

Mounties say they received a report about the attempted theft of a trailer from a property near 215 Street and 50th Avenue around 7 a.m.

"Witnesses interrupted the attempted theft and the suspects fled, colliding with the victim’s vehicle on the property," a news release from the Langley RCMP says.

While responding to that call, officers received reports of the Chevy pick-up speeding, running red lights and "colliding with other vehicles" in the area, the statement from police says. The Langley RCMP found the truck abandoned on 264 Street and Robertson Crescent – over 10 kilometres away from the initial scene.

No one was injured as a result of any of the collisions.

"Witnesses reported seeing occupants run from the truck into the treed area along Robertson Crescent. This area is described as heavily wooded with thick undergrowth of brush and brambles with some marshy areas," the news release from the detachment continues.

Police dogs, the Emergency Response Team and RCMP Air Services were called in to assist with the search and two suspects were arrested.

The suspects, a 27-year-old and a 30-year old, have not been named but the Langley RCMP says they are "known to police."

The pick-up was determined to have been stolen earlier Tuesday from the 2100 block of 45A Crescent in Langley, Mounties said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 604-532-3200.