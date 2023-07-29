Langley nurse's registration cancelled over 'emotionally intimate relationship' with client

A Langley nurse who "engaged in and maintained an emotionally intimate relationship with a vulnerable client" has had her registration cancelled by her professional college.

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives posted a summary of its consent agreement with registered nurse Sherri Hedberg on its website Thursday.

According to the BCCNM, Hedberg "permitted the client to stay overnight at her home; on separate occasions, permitted his family member to stay at her home; cooked and shared meals; and engaged in other inappropriate physical contact" between September 2022 and April 2023.

These breaches of professional boundaries are considered professional misconduct that "harms patients and erodes trust in the profession," according to the summary.

The BCCNM's inquiry committee entered a consent agreement with Hedberg in which the nurse voluntarily agreed to the cancellation of her registration and a prohibition on reapplying for a minimum of five years.

If she reapplies for practising registration in the future, she will be required to satisfy the registration committee that she meets the requirements of "fitness, competence and good character," the summary reads.