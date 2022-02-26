Langley man wanted on 3 arrest warrants found hiding in back seat during traffic stop, police say
A man wanted on three different warrants was arrested during a traffic stop in Langley this week after officers noticed him attempting to hide in the vehicle's back seat.
B.C.'s anti-gang police task force said in a news release Friday that 33-year-old Langley resident Cody Ball was located inside a vehicle that had been stopped for a Motor Vehicle Act infraction.
The Combined Force Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. did not specify how the vehicle had violated the act.
The traffic stop happened on Monday, Feb. 21, near the intersection of Logan Avenue and 203rd Street, the CFSEU-BC said.
Members of the CFSEU-BC's Uniform Gang Enforcement Team stopped the vehicle during "proactive enforcement patrols" in the Langley area.
"While dealing with the driver and front passenger of the vehicle, UGET officers observed a male crouching down in the back, appearing to hide," the CFSEU-BC said in its news release.
That man was Ball, who was wanted on one Canada-wide arrest warrant and two B.C. warrants, according to police.
The "Canada-wide DNA arrest warrant" was associated with an Abbotsford Police Department file, police said.
The B.C. arrest warrants were for failure to comply with a probation order, breaking and entering and possession of stolen property.
The probation-related warrant was related to a Langley RCMP file, while the warrant for breaking and entering and possession of stolen property stemmed from a Clinton RCMP investigation, police said.
