Langley couple plans Disneyland family trip after winning $1M lottery prize

A Langley couple is B.C.’s latest lottery winner and millionaire.

The first thing Ralph and Jan Janzen plan to do with their $1 million prize is take their children and grandchildren on a trip to Disneyland.

“We dreamt of helping our kids and grandkids if we ever won,” the couple said in a release by BC Lottery Corporation. The Janzens declined a CTV News request for an interview.

Jan told BCLC she thought Ralph was lying when he told her that they won a Maxmillions prize from the Oct. 14 Lotto Max draw.

“I brought reading glasses for her,” said Ralph, who showed Jan the winning amount on his phone. The couple purchased their winning ticket at a Circle-K.

The odds of winning a Maxmillions prize is 1 in 33,294,800, according to BCLC’s website.