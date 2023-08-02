Langley brewery’s decision to halt future drag events met with backlash

A brewery in Langley, B.C., is facing backlash after its owner decided to halt future drag events—including one scheduled for Pride weekend this month.

When Trading Post Brewing cancelled the drag bingo event Scarlet Rosé was set to host on Aug. 4, the local performer says she was told drag was “too polarizing” for the Langley business.

“It’s frustrating to hear this sort of thing because I am always willing to work with a company to help create queer representation,” Rosé wrote on Instagram Tuesday, adding that she made posters, funded extra expenses and planned the whole event.

“We don’t do drag to be polarizing or political. We do it to spread love, acceptance and community,” she explained.

Rosé, who grew up in the Langley area and says the lack of queer representation made her feel isolated, is calling on Trading Post Brewing to remove a rainbow sticker—a sign of queer ally ship—from its doorway.

“You aren’t a safe space year round. Only when it’s financially beneficial to you,” concludes the post.

Lance Verhoeff, the co-founder of Trading Post Brewing, is taking full responsibility for the decision to omit drag from the company’s programming.

“I made a mistake and lacked the perspective of the community that would be affected and have realized my actions have immense consequences,” Verhoeff wrote on social media Tuesday. “My choice of words, describing drag events as ‘polarizing,’ was ill-considered and insensitive.”

He says the choice to step away from drag is part of the brewery’s efforts to “reposition” how it supports the LGBTQ2S+ community, which he argues could be better done through education and donations rather than hosting “large, costly events.”

“I believed it would be in Trading Post’s best interest to take a neutral position, not realizing this neutrality is the same as standing aside for hate and discrimination to win,” wrote Verhoeff.

In the coming weeks, Verhoeff says he’ll be reaching out to staff members, customers and local members of the LGBTQ2S+ organizations in an effort to improve how the brewery supports the queer community, and to recreate a safe space for everyone.

CTV News has reached out to Rosé and Verhoeff for comment. This article will be updated if responses are received.