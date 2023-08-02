Langley brewery’s decision to halt future drag events met with backlash

Scarlett Rosé was set to host a drag bingo night at Langley's Trading Post Brewing for 2023 Pride weekend. She says the company told her drag was 'too polarizing' when it cancelled the event. (Instagram/ @ellennguyen_photos, @whatsonmission) Scarlett Rosé was set to host a drag bingo night at Langley's Trading Post Brewing for 2023 Pride weekend. She says the company told her drag was 'too polarizing' when it cancelled the event. (Instagram/ @ellennguyen_photos, @whatsonmission)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener