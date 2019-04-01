Langara College evacuated after fire on campus: Vancouver police
Firefighters are seen outside Langara College's T Building on April 1, 2019. (Jon Woodward)
Published Monday, April 1, 2019 12:40PM PDT
Last Updated Monday, April 1, 2019 1:49PM PDT
Vancouver police say they are helping firefighters evacuate Langara College after a fire on campus Monday morning.
The school initially tweeted about around 11:40 a.m. about an incident involving firefighters at the Technology Building.
In a follow up tweet sent at 11:56 a.m., the school said classes at that building had been called off for the remainder of the day.
A short while later, however, Langara began evacuating the entire campus, saying it was "continuing to investigate the incident on campus."
"Students, staff, and faculty should vacate the campus for the rest of the day," the school said on Twitter. "Classes and exams are cancelled."
Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services also confirmed it is investigating the incident and asked that members of the public avoid the area for now.
The VPD is asking people to void the area of West 49th Avenue from Ontario to Alberta streets.
Those looking to access transit along the closed stretch or road were redirected to 48th Avenue.
It's unclear what caused the fire, how serious the incident was or if anyone was hurt.
This is a developing story and will be updates as more information becomes available