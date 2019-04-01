Vancouver police say they are helping firefighters evacuate Langara College after a fire on campus Monday morning.

The school initially tweeted about around 11:40 a.m. about an incident involving firefighters at the Technology Building.

In a follow up tweet sent at 11:56 a.m., the school said classes at that building had been called off for the remainder of the day.

A short while later, however, Langara began evacuating the entire campus, saying it was "continuing to investigate the incident on campus."

"Students, staff, and faculty should vacate the campus for the rest of the day," the school said on Twitter. "Classes and exams are cancelled."

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services also confirmed it is investigating the incident and asked that members of the public avoid the area for now.

The VPD is asking people to void the area of West 49th Avenue from Ontario to Alberta streets.

Those looking to access transit along the closed stretch or road were redirected to 48th Avenue.

It's unclear what caused the fire, how serious the incident was or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story and will be updates as more information becomes available

VFRS is investigating an incident with @VancouverPD at Langara College. Students have been evacuated as a precaution and further details will be released when the investigation is more complete. Please avoid the area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/Ky9GUzjJkR — Vancouver Fire (@VanFireRescue) April 1, 2019

Our officers are currently on scene at Langara College dealing with a fire. We’re assisting @VanFireRescue with evacuating the school.



Please avoid the area of W. 49th Ave from Ontario St to Alberta St. We will release more info as it becomes available. #VPD #VanTraffic pic.twitter.com/0EYcLK2m0K — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) April 1, 2019

Students, staff, and faculty should vacate the campus for the rest of the day. Classes and exams are cancelled. We will provide further updates as we learn more. — Langara College (@langaracollege) April 1, 2019

We are continuing to investigate the incident on campus. Please vacate immediately and watch for updates. — Langara College (@langaracollege) April 1, 2019