A building at a Vancouver college will reopen Monday, over a month after an alleged arson.

Langara College's T Building has been closed since April 1, when it was evacuated during a fire.

Officials say they uncovered "incendiary devices" at the scene on West 29th Avenue, and charged a 23-year-old Surrey man with arson-related offences.

Nasradin Ali was a student at Langara.

The site of the fire will be reopened Monday morning with a ceremony scheduled to start at 10:20 a.m.

A listing on its events calendar suggests the reopening includes a blessing from the school's elder in residence, a chance to will tickets to a concert or a gift card, and free pie.