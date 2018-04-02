

CTV Vancouver





British Columbians who are returning from an Easter weekend in the U.S. are being warned to avoid the Peace Arch Border Crossing, where nearly half the northrbound lanes are closed for construction.

The Canadian Border Services Agency said only five general lanes and one Nexus lane are currently open for homebound travellers, compared to the usual 10.

The CBSA is encouraging drivers to consider using the Pacific Highway, Aldergrove or Abbotsford-Huntingdon crossings instead.

On Good Friday, some travellers heading south from B.C. faced waits of up to 2½ hours at Peace Arch.

While there are no official numbers for how many people crossed the border this Easter weekend, more than 80,000 vehicles entered Canada through the Lower Mainland's five crossings during the same weekend last year.

For the latest on border waits, visit the CBSA website.