VANCOUVER -- A washed-out road leading in and out of a B.C. ski resort remains closed with no detour available after significant rainfall.

According to the provincial transportation ministry, about one kilometre of road washed away Friday night, blocking access in and out of Hemlock Valley.

As a result, as many as 500 people were trapped at Sasquatch Mountain Resort and its surrounding community, with no detour available. Many were taken out of the area by helicopter, however.

The transportation ministry initially said it would take five or six days before crews could build a road allowing access to the resort, but shortly before 11 a.m. on Monday, officials said "good progress" had been made.

At around noon, the road was opened briefly to allow one-way traffic coming from the mountain through, with a pilot vehicle leading drivers down.

The ministry said the 2.5-hour window allowed about 100 drivers to get down the road.

Another group will be able to leave around 5 p.m., with the road expected to fully close overnight starting at 7.

The closures allow crews full access for repair work, the ministry said in an emailed statement.

"Crews continue to work around the clock until we can safely reopen the road to single-lane alternating traffic. Subject to weather, it is anticipated this will happen in the coming days."

The stretch of Hemlock Valley Road washed out after a heavy rainfall hit B.C.'s south coast from Thursday to Saturday, pouring 50 to 100 millimetres of rain on the region, and causing flooding and landslides in many areas.

Those conditions have damaged drinking water infrastructure in the Rockwell Drive to Sasquatch Provincial Park area, leading the District of Kent – which includes the town of Agassiz – to declare a state of emergency. About 40 properties in the district were evacuated.

With files from The Canadian Press

This article is developing and will be updated throughout the day.