

CTV News Vancouver





This weekend marks the start of September, the last few days off before school starts and a statutory holiday meant to celebrate the achievements of labourers.

While many think of the weekend as the unofficial end of summer, Labour Day has its roots in the labour movements of the late 1800s.

This year, the holiday falls on Sept. 2, a day Environment Canada expects to be sunny with a high of 22 C.

For those planning to stay in town Monday, here's a quick look at what's open and closed.



Public transit

SkyTrains, buses and SeaBuses will operate on TransLink's holiday schedule, which is the same as its Sunday schedule.

The West Coast Express won't be running, but holiday fares will be in effect, so those with a longer way to travel will only have to pay for a Zone 1 pass.

Regular service resumes Tuesday morning.



Liquor stores

Provincial liquor stores will also be open Monday, but check the hours of your nearest location before heading out. Some locations list their holiday hours as unchanged, while others are operating under reduced hours.

One of the Bute Street locations, for example, will only be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. But another on the same street is open until 9 p.m.

Most private stores will be open, though owners may also choose to reduce their hours.



Medical services

Emergency departments at major hospitals in Metro Vancouver will be open as usual.

However, doctors' offices and clinics could be closed, so it's best to check online or call before heading out.



Banks

Many major banks will be closed Monday, but online banking services will be available as usual.

TD Bank branches will be closed on Sunday and Monday. HSBC, VanCity and other major financial institutions will also be closed.

The Bank of Canada is also closed on all statutory holidays including Labour Day.



Government offices and services

Labour Day is a holiday across Canada, meaning federal government offices including passport offices and Service Canada will be closed Monday.

It's one of 10 stats recognized by the provincial government, and its offices will be closed as well.

Provincial government offices will also be closed, including ICBC. However, the insurance provider's Dial-a-Claim service will still be open, and claims can be submitted online.

City halls will be closed for the holiday.

Many of Vancouver's community centres won't open Monday, or will operate on reduced hours.

Most branches of the Vancouver Public Library will also be closed.



Shops and restaurants

Most bars, restaurants and retailers will be open on Labour Day, though some may be opening a bit later, or closing a little earlier.

For example, downtown Vancouver's Pacific Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., instead of the usual Monday schedule of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Metrotown in Burnaby will be open at 10 a.m., as it always is on weekdays, but will close two hours early on Monday.

Richmond's Aberdeen Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., as it usually is on Mondays.

Looking for another air conditioned place to cool off? Most movie theatres are open on holidays.

Want to spend time outdoors? The Richmond Night Market is open on stat holidays from 7 to 11 p.m.



Schools

While public schools are still out for the summer, post-secondary and other institutions may choose to close for the stat.

BCIT, for example, lists Labour Day as one of the holidays during which its campuses are closed. UBC says its offices are closed on weekends and stat holidays.

Langara College is also closed.



Major attractions

As with shops and restaurants, most of Metro Vancouver's major attractions will be open.

The list of options includes the Capilano Suspension Bridge, Science World, Vancouver Aquarium and Granville Island.