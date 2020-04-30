VANCOUVER -- Dozens of people have been forced out of their homes by an overnight apartment fire and police standoff.

Police say the incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment near Drake and Burrard streets.

Residents say a man began screaming and throwing furniture off a third floor balcony.

Police tried to enter the apartment suite and reason with the man.

The situation quickly escalated and a fire broke out in the suite.

The fire alarm was pulled and all nine floors of residents were forced to evacuate.

Witnesses say a knife-wielding man emerged from the balcony and started pacing.

"He was holding a pretty big knife and these police officers were telling him to drop the knife and with all that there were flames shooting up behind him in the apartment. It was amazing to see, but pretty scary as well," said Terry Murphy, who lives on the same floor.

Firefighters arrived on scene and began dousing the flames.

The man appeared unfazed as streams of water flowed onto his balcony, nearly knocking him over.

Video shot by neighbours shows a massive police presence with flash bangs echoing down the street.

"There was beanbags, there were SWAT teams, there was probably the whole Vancouver police department there, along with about 10 fire trucks," Murphy said. "Yeah, absolutely it was terrifying to see... it was something else."

Other neighbours said police were positioned in the unfinished apartment building across the street using what appeared to be scopes to monitor the situation.

A Vancouver police negotiator could also be heard over a megaphone asking the man to drop his knife.

The standoff lasted hours, but ended when police got onto the balcony using a ladder.

Residents report seeing officers using a Taser to subdue the man.

He was restrained, lowered from the balcony with a hoist, and taken into custody.

It’s unclear what sparked the incident or if anyone was hurt.

At least six suites were damaged by flames, smoke and water.

Affected residents have been put up in nearby hotels where they will remain for several weeks while their apartments are restored.

CTV News has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for comment.