VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Knife-wielding man arrested in Vancouver after refusing to drop weapon: police

    A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Police in Vancouver say a man has been charged with assault and remains in custody after allegedly waving a kitchen knife as he advanced toward two officers at a busy city intersection.

    It happened Wednesday, around the same time police say another man with a knife was allegedly chasing people on city streets in the downtown core.

    That suspect has also been arrested and police say he's been charged with assault after allegedly slashing a 61-year-old man, who is expected to recover from his injuries.

    Police say they responded to a 911 call reporting a man waving a knife in the direction of passing cars, and when they arrived he “came at” officers while refusing commands to drop the weapon.

    Sgt. Steve Addison says in a statement that officers fired multiple rounds from a “less-lethal shotgun” and deployed a Taser as they arrested the 36-year-old man.

    Addison says the man was taken to hospital “as a precaution” and he has since been discharged and remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance.

    Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer told a news conference on Thursday that the suspect in the downtown stabbing had been released from the Fraser Regional Correctional Centre just five days before the alleged attack.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2024.

