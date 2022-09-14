Kitten rescued after 2 days under Surrey rubble pile
A kitten rescued after spending two days trapped under a pile of debris will soon be up for adoption, the BC SPCA says.
The tiny feline was found by a Good Samaritan in Surrey who heard its cries but couldn't manage to free it, according to the organization. When an animal protection officer arrived, they heard the meows and got to work.
"With the help of the neighbour and the property occupant, the officer was able to clear away a section of the brambles and remove piled debris to access the kitten," a statement sent Wednesday says.
"When they finally got a good look at the orange tabby it was clear that he had become wedged underneath a large piece of cement and a rock and was unable to free himself."
Mark Vosper, regional manager of animal protection for the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley, said the animal was starving and flea-infested and that no siblings or parents were found nearby.
"After at least two days of being stuck under a pile of debris, this feisty little survivor is now resting happily with a full belly,” Vosper wrote in the media release.
The kitten has been named "Rubble" and is with a foster family. He will soon be available for adoption through the Abbotsford branch of the SPCA.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queen Elizabeth II's estate estimated at $657 million, here's who could share the fortune
While the Queen's will is not disclosed to the public, the Queen’s heir, King Charles III, will inherit the Royal Family’s private property, Balmoral Castle and Sandringham House, according to CTV News Royal Commentator Richard Berthelsen.
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain's longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.
King Charles III: What are the nations under the Commonwealth?
As the U.K. welcomes a new monarch, several other nations under the Commonwealth are also welcoming a new leader to one of the world's oldest political associations. These nations in total make up 2.5 billion of the world’s population. CTVNews.ca takes a look at the 56 nations and additional territories under the monarchy.
'Ridiculous': Murder victim's sister told to remove recent photo of killer from Facebook
There is still no sign of the man who murdered a Moncton teenager in the 1980s after he breached his parole and disappeared almost two weeks ago. Now, the victim's sister says she has been told she can't post a recent photo of him on social media.
Staff of King Charles III told during mourning they could lose jobs
Household staff who served King Charles III while he was heir to the British throne have already been told they could lose their jobs, drawing criticism from a labour union that called the move 'heartless' before Queen Elizabeth is even buried.
What we know so far about Canada's Sept. 19 commemorative ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II
On Monday, Sept. 19, Canada will be marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a national day of mourning, a memorial parade, and a commemorative ceremony in the nation's capital. Here's what we know so far.
RCMP apprehension unit wasn't searching for Sask. suspect before stabbing rampage
RCMP say a special unit dedicated to apprehending fugitives was not actively searching for a Saskatchewan man they say is responsible for a stabbing rampage that left 11 people dead and 18 others injured.
COVID end 'in sight,' deaths at lowest since March 2020: WHO
The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday that the number of coronavirus deaths worldwide last week was the lowest reported in the pandemic since March 2020, marking what could be a turning point in the years-long global outbreak.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Pierre Poilievre, from lone wolf to leader of the pack
The Conservatives have tasked Pierre Poilievre with accomplishing something Andrew Scheer and Erin O’Toole couldn’t: holding a fractious party together while at the same time doing battle with Trudeau and, it appears, the media. Quite a tall order but Poilievre seems to have the first task largely accomplished. Now comes the hard part, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Vancouver Island
-
Missing man's vehicle found abandoned in Parksville, B.C.
Mounties are searching for a 60-year-old man after his vehicle was found abandoned in Parksville, B.C. Oceanside RCMP say Ottavio Cutillo was last seen on Sept. 8 and was reported missing on Monday, Sept. 12, the same day his vehicle was discovered.
-
Vancouver Island charity delivers food-producing soil, plants to vulnerable people
A garden program aimed at increasing food security for Vancouver Island’s vulnerable populations has wrapped up its third year of providing fresh, healthy and affordable food. FED Urban Agriculture, which runs the My FED Farm project, said in a release Wednesday that through its efforts this year it has added an additional 209 square metres of food-producing land.
-
Royal B.C. Museum apologizes after 2017 carving declared ancient Indigenous artifact
The Royal British Columbia Museum apologized Tuesday and admitted for the first time that one of its artifacts is not, in fact, a centuries-old Indigenous stone monument, as museum curators had claimed. Rather, the stone carving was created five years ago by a Victoria hobbyist with no ties to local Indigenous culture, despite the museum's grand assertions about the stone's historic significance to the First Peoples of Vancouver Island.
Calgary
-
Alberta decides on day of mourning, not stat holiday, for Queen's funeral
Alberta is opting for a Day of Mourning rather than a statutory holiday for the Queen's funeral next Monday. Alberta will hold an outdoor ceremony at the legislature in Edmonton on Monday at 10 a.m. It will start with a moment of silence and workplaces and schools are encouraged to observe it.
-
Kenney says 'no' to holiday, but where do Calgary and area schools stand?
Alberta says Monday will be a 'provincial day of mourning,' but not a holiday.
-
Calgarian shot while allegedly stealing a van now facing charges
Calgary police say a second person is facing charges after several shots were fired at a van while it was being stolen earlier this summer.
Edmonton
-
Alberta decides on day of mourning, not stat holiday, for Queen's funeral
Alberta is opting for a Day of Mourning rather than a statutory holiday for the Queen's funeral next Monday. Alberta will hold an outdoor ceremony at the legislature in Edmonton on Monday at 10 a.m. It will start with a moment of silence and workplaces and schools are encouraged to observe it.
-
Edmonton Remand guards told Starrett to kill himself, incited violence against him: judge
A man convicted of beating his one-year-old son to death will serve less time in prison partly because he was the victim of "state misconduct" at the Edmonton Remand Centre (ERC), a judge has ruled.
-
Fire breaks out at Dwayne's Home building again
The former Dwayne's Home was the scene of a fire again early Wednesday morning. According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, flames at the now-empty building on 100 Avenue and 102 Street was reported around 4:20 a.m.
Toronto
-
Ontario seniors to pay $400/day to stay in hospital instead of moving to LTC
The Ontario government has released new details about a new long-term care bill, specifying that seniors who choose to stay in hospital once discharged, rather than move to a long-term care home not of their choosing, will be charged $400 a day.
-
TTC to pay tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II by pausing service for 96 seconds on Monday
The TTC will be pausing service for 96 seconds Monday afternoon in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Plans in works to pay final respects to slain Toronto police officer Andrew Hong
The body of slain Toronto police officer Const. Andrew Hong is now at a Richmond Hill funeral home.
Montreal
-
Legault defends controversial views on immigration, language in rare English interview
Between Bills 96 and 21 and his recent comments on immigration, the outgoing premier has faced fierce backlash from anglophones, religious minorities and newcomers alike.
-
Quebec election 2022 platform guide: What are the parties promising?
CTVNewsMontreal.ca has compiled a list of the major promises made by Quebec's five major political parties to help you decide how to cast your vote.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Downpour leads to flooded metro stations and overflowing roads in Montreal
Heavy rainfall in Montreal resulted in overflowing streets, leaky roofs and flooded basements Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Court date set for retired priest charged in Manitoba residential school investigation
The court date for a retired 92-year-old priest who was charged following an investigation into sexual abuse allegations at a Manitoba residential school has been set.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain's longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.
-
Exclusive downtown parking plan for Winnipeg police heading to council for vote
The plan to give police officers exclusive access to an entire floor at the Millennium Library Parkade is getting a rough ride at Winnipeg City Hall.
Saskatoon
-
Assault at North Battleford high school prompts police response
A reported assault at a North Battleford high school prompted a police response.
-
Saskatoon police say car in morning crash had weapons inside
Two men are in police custody following a crash Tuesday morning.
-
In sermon, Saskatoon pastor says some claims of abuse are 'exaggerated'
The pastor of a Saskatoon church connected to a private school where physical abuse allegedly occurred said he believes some of the claims are "exaggerated."
Regina
-
RCMP apprehension unit wasn't searching for Sask. suspect before stabbing rampage
RCMP say a special unit dedicated to apprehending fugitives was not actively searching for a Saskatchewan man they say is responsible for a stabbing rampage that left 11 people dead and 18 others injured.
-
Parkland puck: Terriers, Mills set for a wide-open 2022-23 SJHL season
After a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) season which saw a run away champion, 2022-23 seems to be wide open in not just the Viterra division, but the league as a whole.
-
Riders' Cody Fajardo and wife announce birth of son
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo and his wife Laura have announced the birth of their son, Luca.
Atlantic
-
'Ridiculous': Murder victim's sister told to remove recent photo of killer from Facebook
There is still no sign of the man who murdered a Moncton teenager in the 1980s after he breached his parole and disappeared almost two weeks ago. Now, the victim's sister says she has been told she can't post a recent photo of him on social media.
-
Omicron-specific booster now available for eligible New Brunswickers
Eligible New Brunswickers now have the option to receive the COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine, which protects against the original strain and the Omicron variant of the virus.
-
'It's horrific': Trudeau reacts to alleged sex assault victim being turned away from N.B. ER
Demands for change are growing louder after New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network confirmed a woman was asked to leave an emergency room and come back later for a sexual assault forensic examination because of staffing shortages.
London
-
Oshawa man charged after $121K in fentanyl seized: Sarnia police
A man from Oshawa is facing multiple charges Wednesday after what Sarnia police describe as the “largest valued seizure of fentanyl” in the history of the Sarnia Police Service.
-
Two youths sent to hospital after stabbing incident in north London
Two youths were sent to hospital and one youth was arrested early Wednesday afternoon after a stabbing incident in the city’s north end, London police say.
-
Shooting rattles north-east London neighbourhood
London police are investigating a shooting that took place in the north-east end of the city on Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Creditors approve plan, setting stage for Laurentian to emerge from insolvency
In a crucial development, creditors owed more than $180 million by Laurentian University have approved a plan that will allow them to recover part of what they are owed, and allow LU to emerge from insolvency.
-
Red-light cameras coming Sept. 21 to six intersections in Greater Sudbury
Drivers who run red lights will be caught on camera at six busy intersections in Greater Sudbury beginning Sept. 21 – and could face a $325 fine.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | York Regional Police officer killed in head-on collision while driving to work in Markham, Ont.
A 38-year-old York Regional Police officer was killed in a head-on crash in Markham, Ont., Wednesday morning while on his way to work.
Kitchener
-
Guelph, Ont. mother asks for compassion for teen charged in son's death
A Guelph, Ont. family is grieving the loss of a 19-year-old who died after he was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle Friday night, and his mother is asking the community for compassion for the 17-year-old driver involved in the fatal crash.
-
Encampment residents told to leave Galt site
People living in a homeless encampment in Galt are worried about being forced to leave.
-
Victoria Park campers 'would be glad to take those options' if affordable housing was available
With a Kitchener emergency shelter set to shut down at the end of the month, the Region of Waterloo is scrambling to find a replacement site to house the 55 people currently living there.