Kitsilano Showboat fire deemed 'suspicious', major crimes unit investigating

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services is now deeming a fire that broke out inside the Kitsilano Showboat last weekend suspicious.

The Vancouver Police Departments Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and says no arrests have been made.

The blaze is believed to have been ignited shortly after midnight on April 22, and the cause is still unknown.

Over the last week, the Kitsilano Showboat Society, the group that runs annual concerts and performances on the stage, has been forced to slash its schedule to just eight performances out of the initial 37.

"It really is disappointing if it's suspicious because it's just a senseless act," said Barry Leinbach, president of the Kitsilano Showboat Society.

Leinbach, who has been involved with the venue for decades, says over its 88-year history, a season has never been cancelled.

He recalls when his mother, a volunteer at the Kitsilano Showboat, told him that the performances played a role in keeping spirits high during WWII.

"It was still important that we still bring shows to the people of Vancouver so they have something positive in their lives," said Leinbach.

This message has inspired him to collect donations to help cover the damages caused by this recent fire, whether it be the cost of cancelled shows or repairs.

As of Sunday evening, their GoFundMe has collected just over $26,000.

The Kitsilano Showboat Society and Vancouver musicians are planning a fundraising event for June 24 at the Kitsilano Showboat.

Due to the washrooms, change rooms and the rest of the inside of the stage being gutted from the fire, performances that require these spaces and or access to power will have to be put on hold.

The group hopes to use the stage and or around it for shows. The Vancouver Park Board told CTV News that they are exploring ways to continue with the season in some form.