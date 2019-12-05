Even if you're not cooking a big meal every day, kitchen gifts like small appliances are always great to give and receive. Just in time for the holidays, Consumer Reports reveals five top kitchen classics, each for under $50.

If you’d like to be invited for morning waffles, gift another Consumer Reports Best Buy, the Chefman Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker. It features a groove to catch batter overflow, so no messy counters. Testers gave it top marks for browning, and it performed well at all of its settings. It costs around $40.

The top-rated Brita Stream Rapids water pitcher filters as it pours, so no more waiting for the water to pass through. It earned a score of Very Good from testers for reducing flavor and odor in water. It costs about $35. Just write “Drink Me” on a card and you’re done!

Got a baker on your list? Cuisinart’s Power Advantage hand mixer, at about $45, whipped the competition when mixing cookie dough. It has five speeds, and the beaters easily pop in and out for cleaning.

And if you want to be remembered for generations to come, give your cook the gift of cast iron. The 12-inch seasoned skillet from Lodge does an excellent job of searing and browning foods. Testers gave it a Good rating for baking cornbread as well. It costs about $50.

For more unbiased advice on what to get your friends and family, Consumer Reports offers links to a gift hub. The organization buys and tests tons of tech and appliances, even down to the best batteries to run those toys.

With files from Consumer Reports