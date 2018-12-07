

The Canadian Press





The Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C. is offering tips to the public to help birds avoid striking windows, after an uncommon bird sustained a serious head injury on Bowen Island.

The association says the Belted Kingfisher, which is a stocky bird with a long bill that feeds on small fish, experienced central nervous system trauma and a lesion on one eye but is recovering with the help of technicians.

It says in a statement that a large volume of injured wildlife that comes through the centre's doors have preventable injuries.

To discourage birds from flying into windows, it is encouraging the public to put decals on the outside of windows, move bird baths and feeders away from homes and windows, and close blinds when you leave the house.