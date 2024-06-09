King George SkyTrain Station back open after repairs

The King George SkyTrain Station in Surrey is back in action in time for the Monday morning commute after being shut down for repairs.

The last station on the Expo Line was closed for six weeks, beginning in late April, to undergo “essential maintenance work” and “important upgrades,” according to TransLink.

The work included replacing two turnouts, which are mechanical devices that guide trains from one track to another, the transit provider said in an information bulletin. The old section of trck had been in use since the station opened 30 years ago, it added.

The station also saw power rail work, cable installations, elevator and escalator repairs, electrical and lighting upgrades, and cleaning, according to TransLink.

“TransLink thanks its customers for their patience while these essential upgrades were completed,” it wrote.

King George is back up and running as of Sunday.

In 2023, the station was the ninth busiest in Metro Vancouver, according to TransLink statistics, serving an average of 14,640 boardings every weekday.