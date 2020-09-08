VANCOUVER -- The founder of a volunteer-run organization that advocates for equitable access to education for kids with diverse abilities says many families are still struggling to secure remote options.

Tracy Humphreys with BCEdAccess says schools have had months to prepare to start classes again as the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, but it feels like kids with disabilities are being left out.

B.C. requires school districts to work with families on a case-by-case basis and provide home-based educational services for kids who need them for medical or related reasons.

But with school starting in a matter of days, Humphreys says that requirement is not being applied consistently by schools and districts across the province.