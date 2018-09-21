

CTV Vancouver





When Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson visited Vancouver last year, he shared pictures of the incredible view from his downtown hotel. Kevin Smith has had a noticeably different experience.

The "Clerks" and "Chasing Amy" director took to social media Thursday to share the unusual scene he found after opening his curtains at the Sutton Place Hotel on Burrard Street – namely, a large pile of garbage bags.

Smith, who is in town to direct an episode of the TV series "Supergirl," joked that he was considering it for a shooting location, "since there's an art-directed quality to the garbage."

"Might try to find an old box of Mr. Sparkle in this trash heap," he added.

A spokesperson for Sutton Place told CTV News the hotel is currently undergoing a rooftop repair, and that the bags are filled with debris.

Kayla Hepworth said they reached out to Smith and promised to have the bags removed as soon as possible.

"We spoke with the guest yesterday and he was very understanding," Hepworth said. "We have contacted a removal company and we're dealing with it right away."

The hotel is going to do its best to ensure the repairs don't impact any other future guests' view, she said.