Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says his newly elected cabinet has proclaimed Bill 12, giving the province the ability to restrict energy exports to B.C., but that his government isn't ready to use it just yet.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Kenney said he has spoken with B.C. Premier John Horgan and intends to "seek the path of diplomacy" before following through on his threat to turn off the taps.

"I underscored for the premier it is not our intention to use the powers in this legislation at this point, but that our proclamation of Bill 12 shows that we are serious about it, that this is not some bluff," Kenney said.

