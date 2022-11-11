Ken Sim looks to take first step in keeping major campaign promise

Nearly a month after he was elected Vancouver’s mayor, an incremental step toward one of Ken Sim's signature campaign promises is set for city council consideration.

“We were very clear during the election that this was something we want to do, and so we’re going to do exactly what we said we were going to do,” Sim told reporters Friday.

On Tuesday, Sim will take the first step toward hiring an additional 100 police officers and 100 mental health nurses to address public safety.

“We want to start effectively now and we want to do it as quickly as possible because at the end of the day we have a lot of challenges in the Downtown Eastside and surrounding communities – Yaletown, Mount Pleasant,” he said.

“The quicker we can get more people to help us out on the public safety side in an empathetic way, that’s what we’re going to do.”

The motion asked that $4.5 million be directed to the Vancouver Police Department in the 2023 city budget to hire additional officers, with another $1.5 million from the municipal government to be directed to Vancouver Coastal Health for additional nurses.

It’s a plan city councillor Christine Boyle, a member of One City Vancouver, believes should be reconsidered.

"One thing that really stood out to me in the motion is how much more expensive it is to be hiring police to be responding to these calls than it is be hiring nurses,” Boyle said.

She believes the city should be investing in long-term solutions instead.

"It's important for safety for all of us that we be sending the response to each crisis, but it's equally important that we be investing in solutions that keep people out of crisis,” she said.

Councillor Lisa Dominato, a member of Sim's ABC Vancouver party, believes the funding in the motion will support long-term solutions.

“(It's) in response to ongoing concerns in the city, some of those are public safety, but other issues are mental health and mental health and addictions and having a coordinated approach,” Dominato said.

The motion says the funding will support an existing program known as Car 87 that pairs officers with mental health nurses.

"VPD was unable to hire additional officers to pair up and match up with the nurses, so this helps remedy some of that problem,” Dominato says.

The motion is expected to pass on Tuesday as ABC Vancouver holds a majority on council.

If it does go through, the money is set to be allocated starting Jan. 1.