Ken Sim hopes he won't have to declare 'Calgary Stampeders Day' in Vancouver

As is his style, Ken Sim is projecting confidence ahead of the BC Lions' playoff match-up against the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday.

In a video posted on the Vancouver club's social media channels Thursday, the city's mayor proudly predicted that the Lions will beat "those stinking, rotten, good-for-nothing Stampeders" and advance to their second straight CFL Western Final.

If they don't, Sim said, he'll be forced to wear a Stampeders jersey at city hall and proclaim "Calgary Stampeders Day" in the city.

Those are the terms, the mayor said, of a bet he made with Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek on the outcome of Saturday's game.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, neither Gondek nor the Stampeders had posted about the bet on their channels.

The Lions are the favourites heading into Saturday's Western Semifinal, and for good reason.

The Vancouver club finished the regular season second in the West with a 12-6 record, while Calgary finished 6-12, making the playoffs only by virtue of being slightly less bad than other CFL teams with losing records.

Calgary had the last laugh in the season series with BC, however, blowing out the hosts 41-16 at BC Place in the Lions' regular season finale.

Sim is betting the Stampeders won't be able to repeat that feat Saturday, and is calling on Vancouverites to help ensure that's the case.

"BC Lions fans, get out there, support our team, come out to the game on Saturday," the mayor said in the video.

"The Lions are going to feed off your energy and we're going to kick the crap out of the Stampeders."

The team announced earlier this week that it would be opening the upper bowl at BC Place for the game.