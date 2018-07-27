

CTV Vancouver





Many residents in Kelowna, B.C. have been told to be ready to leave at a moment's notice because of a wildfire burning near Knox Mountain.

On Friday afternoon, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations issued an evacuation alert for 933 properties in the Wilden neighbourhood. A map of the affected properties is available online.

The blaze is known as the Yates Road fire, and crews are battling it from the ground and from the air.

Those under the evacuation alert are reminded to be prepared to be away from home for an extended period of time and pack essentials like medicines and identification documents.