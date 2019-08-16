

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Mounties in Kelowna are asking the public for help in locating a man wanted on a province-wide warrant.

According to Kelowna RCMP, Joseph Robert Wojtczak, 30, is unlawfully at large.

Police say they came into contact with someone they believe to be Wojtczak shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The encounter came in the vicinity of East Kelowna Road and Reid Road. Police sent additional resources to the area, but the person was able to escape on foot, RCMP said in a release.

An online search of court records yields a dozen entries for a person named Joseph Robert Wojtczak at various provincial courts in the Okanagan. The records date back to 2007, and stem from charges of failure to comply with the terms of a sentence issued under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The most recent records under the name are from November 2018, and relate to charges including trafficking in controlled substance, breach of probation and failure to appear pursuant to a court order.

Police describe the Wojtczak they are looking for -- who may or may not be the same person mentioned in court records -- as white, with short black hair, green eyes and tattoos on both forearms. Police say he stands 5'10" and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on his current whereabouts is urged to contact their local police or, if necessary, to call 911. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

The province-wide warrant for Wojtczak's arrest has been in effect since Feb. 26.