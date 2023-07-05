Kelowna RCMP seize drugs, cash after being called to scene of stabbing

This image, provided by the Kelowna RCMP, shows items seized in a search. This image, provided by the Kelowna RCMP, shows items seized in a search.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener