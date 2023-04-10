Kelowna RCMP seek dash cam video of 2017 Toyota Tundra at centre of dangerous driving investigation

A dangerous driver was arrested in Kelowna, B.C., earlier this month, and Mounties are seeking dash cam video to further their investigation.

The man allegedly drove a white 2017 Toyota Tundra bearing the B.C. licence plate SM5223 between Kelowna and Vernon using Highway 97 on April 2, according to a statement by Kelowna RCMP.

Mounties say the vehicle had been the subject of numerous reports of dangerous driving including two near collisions—one with an ambulance and the other with a motorcyclist.

The vehicle was intercepted on Enterprise Way at Leckie Road and the 40-year-old driver was arrested on scene, according to RCMP.

“There were no injuries,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier, a spokesperson for Kelowna RCMP, told CTV News.

The driver has since been released pending several criminal charges.

On Monday, Kelowna RCMP renewed requests for dashcam video of the alleged dangerous driving events between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 2.

In an email to CTV News, Gauthier said there hasn’t been any dashcam video submitted, but some witnesses have phoned RCMP.

Anyone with information can contact Mounties at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-17567, or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-8477.

The driver faces potential charges of dangerous operation and failure or refusal to comply with breath demand, according to Gauthier.

Pending Crown counsel charge approval, the man is set to first appear in court in early July.