Kelowna RCMP are searching for a man who went missing while kayaking.

Police say Zygmunt Janiewicz, 71, failed to return after entering the water at about 2:30 p.m. Friday.

“An abandoned surf ski personal water craft and personal floatation device, similar to the ones being used by Mr. Janiewicz were recovered along the shore near Watt Road," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey in a statement.

RCMP say they've called in support from the city's fire department as well as the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team.

Janiewicz was last seen wearing black pants, a yellow jacket and a white hat.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300