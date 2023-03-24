Kelowna RCMP say they've responded to 78 catalytic converter thefts in 83 days so far this year
Mounties in Kelowna say they have responded to 78 reported catalytic converter thefts so far this year, a total that works out to nearly one per day.
In a statement Friday, Kelowna RCMP asked anyone with surveillance video of "possible or confirmed" catalytic converter thefts in the Central Okanagan to contact police "immediately."
"As is often the case, our biggest investigational asset is vigilant community members," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, in the release.
"Surveillance footage is an immensely helpful resource that we lean on for identifying suspects and their patterns that can lead to an arrest. If a thief knows they’re being recorded and the whole neighbourhood is on the lookout, they’ll be more likely to change their plans."
Catalytic converters have become a common target for thieves in recent years because they contain precious metals and are relatively easy to remove from the undercarriage of a vehicle using a power saw.
The problem has become so widespread that the B.C. government took notice and tried to crack down on who could legally sell the car parts to scrap-metal dealers in the province.
Thefts have continued, however, with police agencies across the province issuing periodic warnings to the public to be vigilant.
"The theft of a catalytic converter can be a noisy process," Kelowna RCMP said in their statement Friday.
"If you find yourself waking up to the sound of power tools in the early hours of the morning and spot a suspicious person underneath a car, please don’t hesitate to call the police."
To deter catalytic converter thieves, Mounties recommend Kelowna residents park inside their garages, if possible. Those parking in their driveways should install motion-sensing exterior lights or park in otherwise well-lit areas, police said.
Anyone with information on catalytic converter thefts in the Kelowna area is asked to call the detachment at 250-762-3300. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.
