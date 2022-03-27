Kelowna RCMP officer stabbed while responding to call; suspect in custody

An RCMP officer in Kelowna was stabbed while responding to a disturbance in the city shortly after midnight Sunday, police say.

The incident happened near the 1000 block of Ellis Street in the city's North End, according to a news release from Kelowna RCMP.

The officer was called to the area around 12:20 a.m., police said, adding that the officer made an "immediate" call for backup.

Additional officers arrived and were able to arrest the suspect, who was taken to Kelowna General Hospital along with the original officer for treatment.

The injured officer suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said, describing the suspect's injuries as non-life-threatening.

“Our officers face danger and difficult circumstances each and everyday in the service of this community," said Insp. Adam MacIntosh, operations officer for Kelowna RCMP, in the release.

"Tonight, I am grateful for the incredible work they did in supporting each other and responding to this event. Our thoughts remain with the officer and their family.”

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has video of it and has not already spoken to police to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-763-3300.