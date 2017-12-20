

CTV Vancouver





Kelowna Mounties and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the suspicious deaths of three individuals in the Rutland area of Kelowna.

Police were called to a residence on Dec. 19 at around 5 p.m. where they found the three deceased individuals who have not been identified. The owner of the home is listed as North Okanagan Community Life Society.

One man is now in custody.

“This investigation is in its infancy stages,” said Const. Lesley Smith Kelowna RCMP in a press release. “RCMP continue to secure the property as our serious crimes and specially trained forensic investigators examine the inside of the residence.”

RCMP are expected to release more information as it becomes available.