Kelowna RCMP appeal for information in theft from cemetery

Mounties in Kelowna are appealing for information after 20 bronze bud vases were stolen from a cemetery last month.

In a media release Monday, authorities said the theft occurred at the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery sometime between Feb. 6 and Feb. 15.

“It’s difficult to understand how someone could commit a crime like this and be so disrespectful towards the deceased, and their grieving loved ones,” said Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera in the statement.

The vases were attached to walls with adhesive and police suggest they were taken overnight when the grounds were closed to vehicle traffic.

Anyone who has information about the incident or the whereabouts of the vases is urged to call police at 250-762-3300.